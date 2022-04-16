The Lekki Concession Company (LCC) says it has set aside plans to resume tolling on the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge to “address all concerns.”

The company had shut down the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge and the Lekki-Epe toll gate following the October 2020 #EndSARS protests which saw officers of the Nigerian Army open fire on unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll plaza.

The toll collection was earlier scheduled to begin on April 16 following the reopening of the toll plaza on April 1 amidst controversy over their tolling operations.

The company in a statement signed by its managing director, Yomi Omomuwasan, said a later date will be announced soon “for further consultations with key stakeholders in the Eti-Osa, Lekki area, in a bid to address their concerns and arrive at a mutually favourable resolution of all issues.”

“Besides, the shift will give customers more time to register for the electronic devices,” he continued.

The company’s boss said that

the smooth operation of their plans to kickstart the tolling on the bridge has been made possible by the cooperation of ” key stakeholders.”

Mr Omomuwasam said the postponement will allow more residents and motorists to “register for the electronic toll devices to enable seamless passages at the toll plaza.”

He noted that one of the meetings with the concerned people including the residents’ association was presided over by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“Talks with key stakeholders will continue, whilst a new date for toll collection will be announced soon,” Mr Omomuwasan said.

Resistance

LCC’s plans to commence tolling operations had been met with opposition.

A group, EndSARS United, kicked against the resumption of tolling adding that they would resist the move.

“We condemn this vampirish disposition. And we will not merely condemn these shenanigans of the state. We will resist it,” Mr Ayoyinka Oni, the spokesperson for the group, said at a media briefing.