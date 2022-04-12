The Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, has resigned from Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s cabinet.

Mr Ojogo tendered his resignation in a letter to the governor, dated April 12, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akure.

The commissioner said he was resigning to contest the House of Representatives seat for Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency in the forthcoming general elections on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“It is with profound gratitude that I write to inform you of my resignation from the cabinet of Ondo State Government as a commissioner with effect from Thursday, 14th April 2022.

“As already observed in the public domain, I had, after due consultation, indicated interest to run for the position of House of Representatives to represent the good people of my federal constituency (Ilaje/Ese-Odo) on the platform of the All Progressives Congress,” he said.

Mr Ojogo’s resignation came following Governor Akeredolu’s directive to political appointees and public office holders willing to contest for various positions in the forthcoming general elections to resign.

In a memo dated April 11, 2022, and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Oladunni Odu, Mr Akeredolu directed them to submit their letters of resignation by April 14.

“As you are aware, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari has signed the amended Electoral Bill into Law,” the memo read.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released guidelines on the conduct of the impending general elections, thereby signing the commencement of intense political activities both at the Federal and State levels.

“In line with the provisions of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022, Political and Public office holders desirous of participating in electoral process either as contestants for elective positions or as delegates should resign their appointments on or before Thursday, 14th April, 2022.

“This is for your information and strict compliance.”

(NAN)