Commissioner of Police Abiodun Alabi of Lagos State has ordered the immediate commencement of disciplinary measures on a police officer photographed smoking Indian hemp in the Ijora area of the state.

The officer was seen in a photograph that circulated on the internet on Sunday. The photo was captioned “Nigerian police officer at Ijora Lagos smoking weed on duty.”

The police officer in uniform, who appeared to be in a gathering, sat on a blue chair and held the hemp wearing a pair of slippers.

According to a statement by the police spokesperson in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Tuesday, the police had identified the officer as Babatunde Adebayo, a superintendent of police at the Shogunle Division.

The commissioner said the officer would face disciplinary measures commensurate with his rank.

Mr Alabi warned officers to “stay clear of all unprofessional conducts as the police would sanction any officer found guilty of the act.”

Following the circulation of the photo, the force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, reacted via his Twitter handle to the viral photo.

“The police have commenced necessary action on this ugly scene. We have contacted Lagos Command to fish him out, name and shame him, and necessary disciplinary action will be taken from the office of the IGP with immediate effect,” Mr Adejobi wrote.

“This is condemned in its totality as such is unpolice. It’s quite unfortunate that we can see an officer of the police, in uniform, degenerate to this level. We must kick again this to serve as a deterrent to others.”