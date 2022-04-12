The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Lagos State has elected Adeyinka Dabiraoluwa Adeyinka as its state chairperson.

The party elected Ms Adeyinka at the state congress held over the weekend at the Excellence Hotel in Ikeja. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) supervised the congress.

Notable party members in attendance include the party’s national legal adviser, Joseph Abu; the immediate past chairman of the party in Lagos, Olaniyi Ferrari; alongside chairpersons of local councils and party supporters.

Shina Oludare, an award-winning sports journalist, emerged as the party’s publicity secretary.

“This is a call to serve and I promise to give it my all so we ensure our set goals are accomplished,” Mr Oludare told reporters.

“I want to say a big thanks to the members of SDP, Lagos State Chapter, for their trust in me. This is a strong indication that they believe in youth and that accentuates the fact that there is hope again.

“I will enjoin my fellow youth to key in SDP’s work of remaking Nigeria great again – block by block, brick by brick. For this is the true genius of this great nation,” he added.

Those who filled the other positions in the party include Taqwallahi Ishmael and Mayowa Akinbode as the Deputy Chairman and General Secretary, respectively.

Other elected officers are Susan Lawanson (Treasurer), Kolade Adepoju (Youth Speaker), Tolulope Osundolire (Woman Speaker), Legal Adviser (Nelson Fadeni), and Ibeh Kamsi (Organising Secretary)

The rest include Adeniran Adefemi (Labour and Civil Society), Tajudeen Omobolanle (Financial Secretary), Isah Samuel (Assistant Financial Secretary), Akpeji (Assistant Youth Speaker), Ojibah Chioma (Auditor) amongst others.

In her acceptance speech after the election, the chairperson thanked party leaders for the confidence reposed in her and other members of the executive. She assured they would work with others across the country to reclaim power at the centre.