An Ekiti High Court presided over by Justice Lekan Ogunmoye sentenced one Hussein Isah to life imprisonment on Monday for raping two underage girls.

The prosecution proved that Mr Isah raped the two children aged 11 years and 12 years at Ilasa-Ekiti, in January 2020.

Mr Isah is a co-tenant of the 11-year-old-girl and her mother, while the 12-year-old girl is a friend of the former whom she visited regularly.

The prosecution told the court that the girls usually ran errands for Mr Isah and they did house chores for him, which led to their closeness.

Mr Isah lured the girls with N100 each on each of the five occasions that he abused them and also threatened them to keep the affair secret so as not to incur his wrath.

The Ekiti State Director of Public Prosecutions, Julius Ajibare, called seven witnesses to prove Mr Isah’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

(NAN)