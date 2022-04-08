An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court on Friday sentenced a 33-year-old man, Seun Sowemimo, to 12 months in prison without the option of a fine for attempting to steal from ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Mr Sowemimo, whose address was not provided, pleaded guilty to the two-count charge of theft and causing a breach of peace.

The magistrate, Olajumoke Somefun, said the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that the convict is guilty as charged.

Olakunle Shonibare, the prosecutor, had earlier told the court that Mr Sowemimo scaled the fence into Mr Obasanjo’s compound in Abeokuta on April 1 with intent to steal.

He explained that immediately after he jumped in, one of the security guards caught him on duty.

The offence, he said, contravened the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.

The conviction comes a day after Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka raised an alarm over repeated robbery attacks at his Abeokuta home.

