Lagos State, South-west Nigeria, is said to have accounted for, at least, 11 per cent of new Tuberculosis (TB) cases detected in Nigeria in 2021.

The governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this on Thursday during a virtual event tagged; “2022 World TB Day Webinar; Private Sector Collaboration.”

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the state is the epicentre of infectious diseases because of its high population.

He said the state has the highest population density in Africa, insisting that the situation calls for great concern.

“11 per cent of the National TB cases happened in Lagos State. This is because we have a high burden of population,” he said.

The event was organised by Stop TB Partnership Nigeria in collaboration with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), and Anadach Consulting Limited. It was part of the activities marking World TB Day which is annually marked on March 24.

Missing cases

Speaking at the event, the Lagos State’s commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, said the majority of TB cases in the state are missing and left untreated.

Mr Abayomi said if Lagos State accounts for 11 per cent of the TB burden in Nigeria, then there would be about 64,900 annual TB cases in the state in 2021.

“We only managed to detect 13,497 cases in 2021,” he said.

He said of the 13,497 cases detected in 2021, six per cent demonstrated multi-drug-resistance TB.

He said this shows there is a deficit of people living in the state with TB but is yet to be identified.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, the state governor, said there has been an increased capacity to detect more TB cases in the state.

“Every year from 2015, we have an increase in the number of detections, meaning there is something good we are doing,” he said.

He said TB is a disease that can be cured if more cases are presented at the appropriate time.

In his remarks, the national coordinator of, the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme (NTBLCP), Chukwuma Anyaike, said the missing cases continue to build a reservoir of transmission of TB cases in the country.

Mr Anyaike said this is threatening efforts to set goals for TB eradication in the country.

Funding gap

The Lagos State health commissioner said there is a huge funding gap for TB in Lagos State, noting that it requires about N700 million to fund the disease in 2022 but only N512 million was budgeted by the government.

He said donor partners contributed about N105 million to TB management, leaving the state with a funding gap of N120 million.

On his part, Mr Anyaike said there is a huge funding gap for the disease in Nigeria generally, adding that funding for TB prevention, diagnosis and treatment has continued to fall below expectation.

He said this has also led to huge out-of-pocket expenses which further complicate TB eradication in the country.

“In 2021, 71 per cent of TB patients and their households were affected by the huge cost of treatment,” he said.

He said increased TB funding from the federal government and international donors is urgently needed to tackle the menace.

Private sector involvement

Mr Anyaike said the involvement of private sectors in the fight against TB is key to harnessing adequate domestic funding.

Advertisements



He said the private sector should also invest in TB management and research in the country, saying the federal government cannot do it alone.

“We can only achieve our set target with strong support and investment from the private sector,” he said.

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis is caused by a bacterium (Mycobacterium tuberculosis) that often affects the lungs.

It is spread from person to person through the air. When people with TB cough, sneeze or spit, they propel the TB germs into the air. A person needs to inhale only a few of these germs to become infected.

Nigeria ranks sixth amongst 30 countries globally with the highest burden of the disease. Nigeria also ranks first in Africa in the number of undetected cases.

In 2019 alone, the country accounted for over 300,000 undetected cases.

Despite TB being a vaccine-preventable disease, statistics from the World Health Organisation (WHO) shows that every year, about 245,000 Nigerians die from TB, and about 590,000 new cases occur. And of the 590,000 cases, the global body says around 140,000 are also HIV-positive.

TB is the number one infectious killer disease in the world and also among the top 10 causes of death worldwide.

One-quarter of the World’s population, approximately 1.9 billion people, is infected with TB.