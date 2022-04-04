Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s order that security agencies dismantle cultism in Ogun State, the police on Monday said they have 22 suspected cultists in different parts of the state within 48 hours.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson in the state, said in a statement that the command had set up a special squad, headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, to checkmate the disturbing activities of cultists across the state.

The police spokesperson said the squad had swung into action and arrested at least 22 suspected cultists in different parts of the state.

The arrests followed a renewed spate of cult clashes in the state, which has led to the death of at least 16 people.

Mr Oyeyemi said the suspects affirmed their membership of Aiye and Eiye confraternities.

He said the police arrested them when the squad stormed their hideouts at Maya in Lafenwa and Oju Ogbara in the Sapon area of Abeokuta.

“Some of the suspects were also apprehended in Sagamu during a similar operation carried out by the squad.

“All the arrested suspects are currently being investigated to ascertain their roles in the cult war that had engulfed the state recently, which claimed the lives of some cult members,” he said.

Mr Oyeyemi added that the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Lanre Bankole, while commending the squad for its quick response, urged it to take the battle to the doorsteps of all known cultists in the state.

He also quoted the police commissioner as appealing to members of the public to cooperate with members of the team by giving them necessary information that would enhance their operation, maintaining that security remained everybody’s business.

(NAN)