The officials of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a tactical team of the Lagos Police Command, Sunday, intercepted a busload of illicit drugs at Mile 2.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in the state, said in a statement that the “consignment” worth N10 million belongs to one ‘Alhaji.’

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the drugs which were loaded in a Lagos colour LT bus, with the registration number AGL 205 YD belonged to one Alhaji, better known as General in Mushin,” the statement read.

“A member of the drug syndicate confessed that they picked up the consignment, which has a street value of about Ten Million Naira (10,000,000.00), at Alaba Rago around 2200hrs yesterday for shipment to Mushin.

Police said the security operatives on patrol caught the suspects around 4 a.m. during a routine stop-and-search exercise.

Mr Hundeyin said a member of the drug syndicate, Oluwole Omojuyitan, 40, who had initially escaped the scene on a bike, was arrested by the operatives after he came back in an attempt to bribe the officers with N500,000 to release the drugs and his colleagues.

“Other arrested members of the gang include Ojukwu Omanogho aged 36 and Hope Jumbo aged 40,” Mr Hundeyin said.

He said the commissioner of police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed that the suspects and exhibits be transferred to the command headquarters for further investigations.