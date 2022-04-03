The Ogun State chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on Governor Dapo Abiodun to pay attention to cult killings in the state.

The students said this at a joint Congress of NANS and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) held at the Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu Ijebu, on Saturday.

Sixteen persons lost their lives to cult clashes, mostly between the Eiye and Aiye groups, in different locations across the state in two weeks.

In the wake of the killings, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered security agencies to dismantle cultists in the state.

While the clash had claimed seven lives in Abeokuta within the first five days of the melee, it killed eight people within two days in Sagamu and one in Ilaro.

All the killings had occurred outside the campuses of tertiary institutions in the state.

Worried about the continuous killings, the students’ leaders urged the state police command, State Security Service, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and other security agencies to work with the Governor to nip the killings in the bud before it escalates into their campuses.

Ogun State has 13 government-owned tertiary institutions.

They warned that, if the menace spreads to their campuses, it may degenerate into a full-blown crisis that may cripple tertiary education in the state.

The students urged the government to engage Community Development Associations (CDAs) and local vigilante groups in finding a solution to the problem.

Reading the resolution of the congress, the NANS chairman, Kehinde Simeon, said the high number of tertiary institutions in Ogun State makes it prone to cult clashes.

“We are urging the government and all the security agencies to, immediately, wade into the cult clashes,” the resolution read.

“We want the security agencies to immediately swing into action and arrest the situation before it spread to the campuses of our tertiary institutions. They must prevent this issue from escalating.

“We also call on those involved in this dastard act to stop in the interest of peace.

“We are also using this medium to appeal to the state government to help rehabilitate roads leading to our tertiary institutions and the various health care centres in the state.”

Responding to the demands of the students, the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Femi Ogunbanwo, said insecurity is a national problem, and the government is concerned about it.

“I want to assure them that work will soon commence on these roads, especially the Aala – Omu road. Contractors are already moving to site.”