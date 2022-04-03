A truck veered off the Ojuelegba bridge in Surulere, Lagos, Saturday, trapping a car underneath.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) said via its Twitter handle that the “flat body truck” veered onto the service lane of the road and trapped a Honda car.

“Earnest effort is currently being made towards evacuation.”

The incident occurred at 8:36 [p.m.], the agency said.

As of the time of filing this report, the agency had yet to say if there were any casualties.

But a Twitter user said that they found the car owner dead.

“@Gidi_Traffic An aged unidentified man was found dead as a truck fell on his Honda Accord car right in front of UBA Ojuelegba axis.

“ (It) Took over 4 hours to get rescue but all efforts were futile because the man suffocated and died already.”