A speeding car rammed into a stationary truck at Ajegunle, Ijebu Igbo-Ago in Ogun State Friday killing three passengers and injuring two others.

The spokesman of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, stating that it occurred at 6:00 a.m.

Mr Akinbiyi said that according to a witness, the driver of the car, an Opel Astra, was speeding and in the process, lost control and ran into the low-bed truck parked by the roadside.

He said that five men were in the car when the incident occurred.

The TRACE spokesperspn stated further that the bodies of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of Ijebu-Igbo General Hospital, while the injured had gone to seek medical treatment.

He said that operatives of TRACE, Nigeria Police Force and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were on ground to ensure free flow of traffic around that axis.

(NAN)