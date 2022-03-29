The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has cancelled the 13th Tinubu Colloquium in commemoration of his 70th birthday.

The event, which was holding at the Eko Hotel in Lagos on Tuesday, came to an abrupt end after Mr Tinubu informed the guests in the packed hall that he was shelving the celebration to honour those who died after gunmen attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday.

At least 970 passengers were aboard the train when it was attacked between Katari and Rijana communities.

The former governor of Lagos and APC presidential frontrunner called for a minute of silence in honour of those who lost their lives in the attack.

Some of those who graced the event were Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos; Iyiola Omisore, the APC national secretary; Aliko Dangote; Femi Otedola, among others.

