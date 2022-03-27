Dayo Israel, who emerged the national youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged the four others who aspired for that position to join hands with him to move the party forward.

Mr Israel, 36, emerged the party’s consensus candidate for the position after initial opposition by the other aspirants.

The National Youth Leader position is one of the three national working committee offices zoned to the South-west zone of the APC. The other youth leaders who aspired for the post included Temidayo Abdullahi, Moshood Erubami, Ibrahim Alli-Balogun, Olalekan Edwards, Dada Olusegun, and Kareemat Abiola.

“Let’s come together because, in unity we grow,” Mr Israel said in a statement he titled ‘Victory speech.’

“We have a lot to offer for the progress of our party, the youth constituency and Nigeria as a whole.

“I have also set up a committee to help coordinate our first series of events and engagements with young stakeholders and I have approached most of my co-aspirants and blocs including support groups in Abuja to send a representative to serve on that committee.

“I would reach out to others to do same.”

Mr Israel, a former aspirant for the Lagos Mainland chairmanship seat, received the endorsement of Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos State chapter of the APC ahead of the other aspirants.

He said he entered the race for the national youth leader position with the “sole objective” of spreading greatness to young people in the APC and Nigeria.

“Friends, it was not an easy feat, neither do I take for granted the sacrifices from everyone including my lovely wife, family, friends, party members, co-aspirants and my leaders; but I am delighted that this victory is for us all,” Mr Israel continued in his speech.

“Let me state very unequivocally that this race presented ‘No Victor, No Vanquished,’ just a representative – a servant leader to oversee your affairs.

“The party, APC belongs to all of us and I can assure you of an inclusive leadership, carrying everyone along. We will work together, hand in hand to ensure the greatest good for the greatest number. This is what I will do with God on our side.

“Greatness is never achieved alone and it takes collective effort to experience collective growth.

“I have begun that step by collecting the manifestos of most of my co-aspirants and fusing them into our agenda; and by the Grace of God, I will reach out to them and other stakeholders in our implementation effort.”

Despite the selection of Mr Israel as the consensus candidate for the South-west zone, other aspirants for the position initially stuck to their guns of going into an election at the convention.

Once more I swim against tide. I'm not running in defiance of anyone but practicing my democratic rights. Indeed, I recognise consensus as one of party's acceptable leadership selection methods, which is completely legal and constitutional. — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) March 26, 2022

There's a fellow going around media houses with a document purportedly written and signed by me, saying I've pulled out of the race for APC National Youth Leader. It's a desperate, laughable attempt.

I remain a candidate and all reports claiming otherwise should be discarded. — Rinsola Abiola (@RinsolaAbiola) March 25, 2022

However, as the convention got underway on Saturday, aspirants for various positions, including those for the national youth leader, were asked to publicly announce their withdrawal from the contest.

Mr Olusegun, who is popular on social media for his vocal defence of the APC, was a trending name on Nigeria’s social media space on Sunday after his tearful announcement at the convention of his withdrawal from the race.

Mr Israel said as an aspirant, he demonstrated his readiness to work with everyone by personally reaching out to all co-contestants.

“I held meetings with them. I also began conversation of collaboration with them, to see how we can go into the convention with a united front. This is because I believe that collaboration is key.”