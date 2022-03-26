After his failure to secure the governorship ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State for the second time, the former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf, has resigned from the party.

Mr Yusuf, PREMIUM TIMES reliably gathered, tendered his resignation letter at the party’s secretariat in Osogbo, Osun State capital, on Friday.

When contacted, Mr Yusuf confirmed the report, saying; “Thanks for the enquiry. It is true. I have left APC. That is all I want to say for now.”

The chairman of the party in the state, Gboyega Famodun, who also confirmed the development in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Friday night, however, said he was yet to receive the letter as he was taking part in the party’s ongoing national convention in Abuja, the federal capital territory.

Likely reasons for exit

Since he controversially became the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives in 2015 against the wish of the party structures in the South-west, and particularly the camp of the party’s national leader, Bola Tinubu, Mr Yusuf literally lost his relevance in the party.

While the party’s South-west structure had rooted for the emergence of the incumbent speaker of the National Assembly, Femi Gbajabiamila, as the speaker in 2015, Mr Yusuf had joined forces with those described as a faction of the new Peoples Democratic Party’s (nPDP) caucus in the house to produce the immediate past speaker of the assembly, Yakubu Dogara.

He was also elected to deputise Mr Dogara.

Since the election, both Mr Yusuf and his then political leader and former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, became estranged.

Throughout his tenure as the deputy speaker, Mr Yusuf was schemed out of major party decisions in the South-west and his then aspiration to become the governor of the state was frustrated.

The decision to opt for the direct primary mode to elect the governorship candidate of the party in 2018, which eventually produced the state’s incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola, was reportedly targeted at him.

In a public media interview after the party’s primary in 2018, Mr Yusuf accused the then national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, of being behind his troubles.

“That man will destroy this party, I mean Adams Oshiomhole. But I can assure you that nobody can frustrate me out of the party. I will remain here,” Mr Yusuf had alleged then in 2018.

He also accused Mr Aregbesola of attempting to “ruin” him politically, saying the former governor fought him tooth and nail, to allegedly see to his downfall.

But while he remained within the party during the 2018 governorship election in the state, Mr Yusuf was accused of anti-party activities.

Courted by Oyetola

Following his disagreement with his predecessor, Mr Oyetola tried to befriend anyone who may disagree with Mr Aregbesola’s struggle for dominance in the state’s political affairs.

Just the same way Mr Aregbesola’s “arch-enemy” and former deputy governor in the state, Iyiola Omisore, became Mr Oyetola’s bride, he also went to court Mr Yusuf, apparently to spite his predecessor.

But the friendship could not last for long as Mr Yusuf soon reignited his interest to become the governor of the state under the state’s ruling party.

In spite of the general consensus among the party’s leadership and the rank and file in the state that the governor should be returned for the second term, Mr Yusuf was the first to obtain the party’s nomination form to contest the governorship primary.

Jilted by TOP

After publicly denouncing any plan to join forces with the loyalists of Mr Aregbesola to unseat the incumbent, Mr Yusuf was later co-opted into The Osun Progressives (TOP) force, a faction of the APC in the state loyal to Mr Aregbesola.

At a public function, Mr Yusuf declared his support for TOP alongside the state’s former speaker, Najeem Salaam; the former secretary to the state government, Moshood Adeoti; a former secretary of the party in the state, Rasaq Salinsile, and the party’s former chairman, Lowo Adebiyi.

As part of the group’s strategies to wrestle power from the incumbent, a shadow primary election was reportedly conducted for four aspirants in the faction towards producing a single strong aspirant to confront Mr Oyetola at the party’s primary.

The four aspirants had included Messrs Yusuf, Salaam, Adeoti, and the incumbent senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Adelere Oriolowo.

Independent sources confirmed to this newspaper that while Mr Salaam polled 50 votes, Mr Adeoti polled 20; Mr Yusuf, 10, while Mr Oriolowo was said to have recorded no vote.

But rather than presenting Mr Salaam as the faction’s aspirant to face Mr Oyetola, Mr Adeoti was publicly presented by the self-acclaimed leader of the faction, Mr Aregbesola, as its favourite flag bearer.

Justifying the decision of the faction, a former assistant chief of staff to Mr Aregbesola, Gbenga Akano, said whatever the decision of the faction on who should fly the party’s flag at the poll was taken in the interest of the state.

“Who was there at our primary? All that you have is rumour. And if Salaam had won and we eventually settled for Adeoti as our candidate, that was still a joint decision that was arrived at without rancour,” Mr Akano said.

But rather than abiding by the faction’s decision, Mr Yusuf insisted that he would present himself at the party’s direct primary, and he did on February 19, when it eventually held.

Shamed at the poll

On February 19 when the primary of the party eventually held, while Mr Oyetola recorded a total of 222,169 votes to defeat his closet rival and the preferred candidate of Mr Aregbesola, who scored 12,921, while Mr Yusuf polled only 460 votes.

The result of the primary, this newspaper learnt, has further exposed Mr Yusuf as someone without political relevance in the state.

On the day of the primary, at the Ansar-u-deen primary school compound where Mr Yusuf voted in his Ward 5 Bara B polling centre, he polled only 10 votes.

The video of the announcement of the results at the poll where Mr Yusuf was present, soon went viral.

Since the primary held, Mr Yusuf’s relevance in the party further waned, and while Mr Omisore was receiving the party’s support for his ambition to become the National Secretary of APC at today’s convention, Mr Yusuf could not even make the list of delegates.

The apparent neglect, which he currently suffers in the party, must have informed his decision to throw in towel on Friday while the members of the party’s leadership were already in Abuja for the national convention.

I wouldn’t comment now – Famodun

Meanwhile, the party’s chairman in the state, Mr Famodun, said he was only told on the phone by his men at the state’s party secretariat about the former lawmaker’s resignation.

He, therefore, said until he sees the content of his resignation letter, he could not comment on the matter.

Mr Famodun said; “We are all here in Abuja and so I have not seen the resignation letter, and it will not be proper for me to comment until I see it.

“We will wait until we review the letter but I can assure you that we will handle the development appropriately.”

What next for Mr Yusuf?

It is, however, not yet clear what the next move of the former lawmaker would be.

While APC members in his Irepodun Local Government Area of the state have described his exit from the party as “good riddance to bad rubbish,” some have suggested that he may join the opposition PDP in the state.

However, it is unclear which faction of the PDP in the state Mr Yusuf may decide to join if he settles for that decision, as the major opposition party in the state currently suffers internal crises which has led to its Balkanisation.

While a faction is loyal to the political family of the late first executive governor of the state, Isiaka Adeleke, other political leaders have queued behind former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola and the former national deputy chairman of the party, Shuaib Oyedokun.

The two factions produced two different governorship candidates at parallel party primaries.