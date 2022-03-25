Residents of Oluwo, Adigbe, Mango, and Ita – baale in Abeokuta, Ogun State, have been enveloped in fear following the gruesome killing of a popular ‘area boy’ known as Tommy.

The deceased was killed Thursday night at Panseke bus stop in the capital.

His lifeless body, seen by PREMIUM TIMES’ reporter, had machete cuts on his hand and body.

Tommy reportedly belonged to the Eiye cult group and there are claims he had been killed by members of the rival group, the Aiye confraternity.

As of Friday morning, shops and other businesses around Oluwo, Mango, and Adigbe were shut, possibly over the fear of reprisal attacks.

The Oluwo area, mostly populated by students, appeared deserted as students were seen leaving with their traveling bags.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the incident, saying it was a cult clash.

Mr Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said 18 persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder.

“The people need not fear. We have deployed policemen to the area. We are on top of the situation,” he said.