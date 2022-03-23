Motorists heading towards Lagos Island experienced hours of gruelling gridlock Wednesday after a fire erupted at the Apongbon bridge, Lagos Island.
The fire started from underneath the bridge, according to the Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA).
The agency advised motorists to take alternative routes.
According to the agency, the cause of the incident is yet unknown.
“Traffic from Eko bridge has been re-routed to Ebute-Ero to link the inner marina,” the agency said on its Twitter handle.
“Men of the fire service and other security agencies are still on the ground.
Therefore, CMS bridge and Eko bridge inward/outward Apongbon is close to traffic at the moment.
More details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: *100% Natural Herbs to finally End Premature Ejaculation & Weak Erection . Click Here for details
JOIN THE CONVERSATION