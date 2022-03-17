The Traditional Worshippers Association of Nigeria has warned members of other religions in Ogun State to refrain from interfering in the burial rites of traditional rulers in the state.

The traditionalists also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, governors, and all security operatives to refrain from being used as agents of destruction, adding that issues of tradition are of utmost importance.

The traditional worshippers said this on Wednesday at a press briefing in Sagamu, Ogun State.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, last January, signed the Ogun State Chieftaincy Bill into law, amidst push-backs from traditionalists. The government said the law is aimed at curbing fetish practices in the process of installing and burying traditional rulers in the state.

The law also grants family members of a traditional ruler the right to determine the mode of his burial.

At Wednesday’s press briefing, the traditionalists argued that the new law allows a deceased monarch to be buried in accordance with the customs and traditions of the land, citing section 55 (i-v) of the law.

Ifasola Opeodu, who spoke on behalf of the traditionalists, said granting family members the rights to the burial rites of a monarch will lead to a clash between them and the traditional institution.

“Section 55 (i-v) of new Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State, 2021 is to preserve the necessary rites as attached to the post of traditional rulers in a given community and the section provides thus: ‘(ii) a traditional ruler shall be entitled to be buried in accordance with the customs and traditions of the land, save, however, that his body shall not be subjected to any mutilation or cannibalization.”

Mr Opeodu said the era of cannibalization had been abolished, saying traditional worshippers of Ogun State “are not practicing cannibalism and up till this moment, we have not seen any testimony or reliable evidence from Obas or individual to the effect that the Osugbo and the traditional worshippers in Ogun State are feeding on humans’ flesh.”

The group warned members of other religious bodies to stay out of the installation of monarchs as well as their burial processes.