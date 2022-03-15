The prime suspect, who distributed kegs of petrol as souvenirs at a party held at the Victoria Island, Lagos, on March 4, has been arrested and charged to court, the police said on Tuesday.

Chidinma Ogulu was arraigned on a “four-count charge of conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, endangering human life by distributing combustible matter in a public gathering, intent to harm another and unlawfully carrying on the business of storage and containerising petroleum product without a permit,” Adekunle Ajisebutu, the state police spokesman said in a press statement.

On March 5, a viral video showed how party guests were handed gallons of petrol at the “Erelu Okin Installation Foundation Party,” according to the sticker.

It was a coronation party of Ms Ogulu, a fashion stylist, as the Erelu Okin of Orile Kemta.

Mr Ajisebutu said that the fashion stylist was arraigned on Monday at the Special Offences (Mobile) Court of Lagos State in the Ikeja Magisterial District at Oshodi.

She was, however, granted bail. A further hearing of the matter has been fixed for March 24, 2022.

Back story

Shortly after the video circulated, the government sealed Havillah Event Centre, Oniru, through the Lagos Safety Commission and the Rapid Response Squad for contravening public safety rules.

The video surfaced at a time Nigerians are grappling with long queues at petrol stations and a hike in price for many weeks.

This is despite the federal government saying that it has sufficient stock of petroleum products for distribution across the country while urging its citizens to be patient.

Many fuel stations have refused to sell at the approved pump price of N165 per litre.

The federal government had said methanol, a chemical additive, found in recently imported fuel, exceeded Nigeria’s specification.