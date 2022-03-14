Two four-year-olds, Wasiu Dauda and Alimeen Ibrahim, abducted in the Ijesha area of Lagos have been found, a relative told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

Iyabo Omotunde, a sister to one of the victims’ father, said they were found on Sunday morning in an abandoned white bus beside the warehouse in Akorede market, Ijesha, Lagos.

The children were abducted on Friday at the market at around 6:30 p.m.

Mrs Omotunde said some people saw the children in a bus and came to the parents’ residence to inform them.

“Some people noticed that something was hitting the bus, so they peeped and saw the children. They came to call us because they could not touch them,” she said.

“So, when we got there, the door was shut, we broke it down. The bus is like those travelling buses.

“As of Saturday, the bus was not there because we searched the area. We have told the police, they have punctured the tyres.”

Mrs Omotunde said the children were taken to the hospital but have now been discharged.

Back story

“They (children) came back from school, and the information reaching me is that they saw two people dressed in native and then bought the biscuits at the Aboki shop,” a relative, Funmilayo Seun, had told this newspaper.

He said the children, whose mothers are petty traders, were then lured into a minibus.

“Even the Aboki (security guard) said he saw how they were taken into the bus but he didn’t know them.”

The news comes days after the murder of a 22-year-old fashion designer, Bamise Ayanwola, who went missing after boarding a BRT in the state on February 26 and was later found dead.

The incident also occurred in the same week two siblings, aged 15 and 20, were kidnapped in Ogun State, with the kidnappers demanding N15 million as ransom.