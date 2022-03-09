A tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of petrol caught fire on Wednesday at Alakara Bus Stop, Idi Oro, Mushin, Lagos.

Margaret Adeseye, the director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, said in a statement that the emergency unit received the news of the fire outbreak at 1:17 p.m.

“The Agency mobilized other emergency responders of the State to put up a concerted effort in combating the inferno,” Mrs Adeseye said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that it is a 33,000 Tanker that is fully laden with Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as Petrol that is on Fire.

“Although the cause of the disaster is yet to be ascertained, officials of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service remain on top of the situation and will provide necessary updates as situation demands.”

Mrs Adeseye urged motorists to seek alternative routes away from the Idi Oro Corridor of Agege Motor Road, Mushin.

However, from the video shared by a media aide, Jubril Gawat, it appears the incident happened in a petrol station in the area.

Last month, a fire razed some buildings at the Ladipo auto spare parts market in Mushin.

The fire affected the Hassan Ola Blocks of Aguyi Ironsi International Trade Centre, Ladipo market.

Mrs Adeseye had said that there was no report of injury or loss of life during the incident.

“It was discovered that the fire rapidly spread across three blocks that housed auto spare parts traders within the market and were aided by combustible substances stored around the affected locations,” she said.

“The fire was, however, curtailed from further spread to other blocks through the swift professional intervention of firefighters and other emergency responders.

“The situation would demand a thorough and collaborative investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.”