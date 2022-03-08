The suit filed by Gladys Kanu, one of the three wives of the late former Military Administrator of Lagos and Imo, Ndubuisi Kanu, was on Tuesday stalled in an Ikeja High Court due to a change of counsel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gladys in a suit marked LD/3685FPM/2021 is seeking that the Nigerian Navy should calculate the entitlements of the late Mr Kanu into a bank account.

She is also seeking to be declared as the only legal wife and sole widow of the deceased.

According to her, she and the deceased were living together until his death.

She noted that she was married to him for 27 years but was in a relationship with him for 31 years.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, the new counsel for the claimant, Wale Adesokan, SAN, announced his appearance as Gladys’ new lawyer.

Mr Adesokan, the ninth counsel in the suit filed by the claimant following her husband’s death from COVID-19 in January 2021, also asked the court for time to amend his originating summons.

Acceding to Mr Adesokan’s request, Christopher Balogun, the judge, adjourned the case until April 7 for the hearing of all pending applications.

At the last court hearing, the judge fined the claimant N120,000 for delaying proceedings in the suit due to her frequent change of lawyers.

NAN reports that the respondents to the suit are the Nigerian Navy, the children, and other wives of the deceased.

They are Kelly Kanu, the Nigerian Navy, Simone Abiona(Nee Kanu), and Andrey Joe- Ezigbo (nee Kanu).

Others are – Paula Ndidiamaka Kanu and Karen Johnson (Nee Kanu), Jeffery Kanu, Laura Kanu, Stephen Kanu, Josephine Ndubuisi-Kanu (wife) and Christine Kanu (wife).

The eight other lawyers Gladys had engaged since the commencement of suit are Emeka Etiaba (SAN), Ebun Adegboruwa (SAN) and Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN).

Other counsels include C.J Jiapkona, Onyebuchi Ede, John Duru, O.J Owoh, and Udenna Chukwulobe from the law firm of Olisa Agbokoba (SAN). (NAN)