The mother of the lady who died after boarding the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Lagos, Comfort Ayanwole, has called on the Ekiti State government to support Lagos to ensure those responsible for her daughter’s death are brought to justice.

She told journalists at her residence in Ayobo, Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos on Tuesday.

Ms Ayanwole, 22, boarded a BRT bus on February 26 at Chevron bus stop in Lagos Island heading to Oshodi but was later declared missing.

The police said on Monday that her body was found on Carter Bridge and has been taken to a morgue.

“Because of Oluwatoyosi, the one the Lord gave me, she entered the Lagos bus and my daughter disappeared. I want justice, I want the truth without hindrance,” Mrs Ayanwole said.

“I’m an indigene of Ekiti, I want the Ekiti state government to support Lagos… and help me.”

She said she went to the BRT station and learnt that the driver of the bus had visited the office after the incident.

Sympathisers besieged the residence of Lady killed after boarding a BRT in Ayobo, Iyana-Ipaja, demand justice Sympathisers besieged the residence of Lady killed after boarding a BRT in Ayobo, Iyana-Ipaja, demand justice

She accused the driver of being complicit in the murder of her child.

She said if the driver was innocent, he wouldn’t have gone back to their terminal without reporting the incident to the appropriate authority.

The driver of the bus, Andrew Nice, in an interview said the deceased was dragged out of the BRT bus by some unidentified gunmen.

Protest

Sympathisers have besieged her residence to demand justice.

Some of the sympathisers carried placards bearing different inscriptions – “Do not sweep it under the carpet,” “We want justice for Ayanwole Oluwabamise.”

Some other sympathisers were seen in groups discussing the circumstances leading to her death. Some others discussed their last moments with the deceased.