The family of Bamise Ayanwole have distanced themselves from a protest planned to take place at Freedom Park in Ojota.

Ms Ayanwole, 22, boarded a BRT bus on February 26 at Chevron bus stop in Lagos Island heading to Oshodi but was later declared missing.

Police said on Monday that her body was found on Carter Bridge and has been taken to a morgue.

In a flyer circulated on social media on Monday, some youth said they would converge on Ojota and storm the Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja, and BRT terminals in the state.

However, addressing the press on Tuesday at their residence in Ayobo, Iyana-Ipaja area, Oluwapelumi Ayanwole, the deceased’s brother, said the family is not a part of the planned protest.

“We heard about the planned protest and I wrote it on Facebook that we did not send them. We only had a press conference, and everybody has gone back home,” he said.

“What we want is justice.”

Mr Ayanwole explained that his sister was on her way to his residence to congratulate him on the birth of his child but met her death.

At Ojota on Tuesday morning, this reporter observed an unusual police presence in the area.

At least seven police vehicles were parked in the area while some police vehicles were seen on patrol.

Justice for the family

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Tuesday assured that justice would be served in the death of the 22-year-old fashion designer

Mr Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance in a statement, saying the “life of every resident’’ of the state mattered and would not be taken for granted.

“To Oluwabamise’s family and loved ones, my thoughts and prayers are with you. this difficult time, may the Almighty God console you. I hereby give you my word that `justice will be served,’’ the governor said.