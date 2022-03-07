The police in Lagos have arrested the driver of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) where the 22-year-old, Bamise Ayanwole, went missing.

The state police spokesman, Adekunle Ajisebutu, said in a statement.

“The driver of the BRT has been arrested. Details later,” he said.

However, Jubril Gawat, the state governor’s media aide in an update on his Twitter handle on Monday evening, said that the BRT driver has been identified as Andrew Nice.

“We want to reassure the public that the suspect (driver) will be arraigned in court very soon to face justice,” he said.

Mr Gawat said the driver was arrested in Ogun state.

The deceased got missing while returning to Ota from Ajah on Saturday, February 26 when she boarded a BRT bus with number plate, 240257 going to Oshodi at about 7 p.m. at Chevron Bus-Stop.

This newspaper had earlier reported that the missing lady was found dead by the police on Monday.

Mr Ajisebutu had said the body was found lying on the Carter Bridge by Ogogoro Community, Lagos Island.

He said the family of the deceased has been notified and her corpse deposited at the morgue of the Mainland Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy.

#JusticeForBamise

Meanwhile, many social media users have expressed concern about the safety of passengers using the BRT.

The hashtag, #JusticeforBamise, is currently on the Twitter trend list in the country.

Reacting to the news, Rinu Oduala, an activist on her Twitter handle said “Bamise entered a BRT in Lagos & never came out alive.

“The state government in charge of security has kept mum till now.

#JusticeForBamise.”

Another, Pengman, said that if a woman can be kidnapped using a government-owned bus “then it’s finished!”

He added that the vehicle is supposed to be safe and better.

Omotosho Adesanmi advised that if “you find yourself inside any BRT bus and you feel unsafe, kindly be on d lookout for the Emergency Exit Sign, it’s a Red Latch, you have to pull it, it will activate the bus emergency brakes of that bus. Y’all be safe out there pls. #JusticeForBamise”.