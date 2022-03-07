The police in Lagos have arrested the driver of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) where the 22-year-old, Bamise Ayanwole, went missing.

The state police spokesman, Adekunle Ajisebutu, said in a statement.

“The driver of the BRT has been arrested. Details later,” he said.

The deceased got missing while returning to Ota from Ajah on Saturday, February 26 when she boarded a BRT bus with number 240257 going to Oshodi at about 7 pm. at Chevron Bus-Stop.

This newspaper had earlier reported that the missing lady was found dead by the police on Monday.

The police spokesperson in the state, Mr Ajisebutu, said the body was found lying on the Carter Bridge by Ogogoro Community, Lagos Island.

He said the family of the deceased has been notified and her corpse deposited at the morgue of the Mainland Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy.

Details later…