Samuel Inyang, a father to one of the five alleged bullies that were involved in the death of Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr), a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, told the court sitting in Ikeja that his son had paroxysm and can’t make it to the court.

Mr Inyang made this known on Monday while giving his testimony before a coroner, Mikhail Kadiri, in the ongoing inquest to unravel the circumstances behind the death of the schoolboy.

Mr Inyang, a trader, explained that his son has been suffering from paroxysm since he visited the police station to give his statement concerning the death of his schoolmate.

During a cross-examination with Akin George, a state lawyer, Mr Inyang explained that his son was invited to the police station to make a statement concerning the issue.

“Why didn’t you volunteer your statement in this deposition to the police?” The lawyer asked.

Responding, Mr Inyang said he wasn’t told to write a statement.

“Are you satisfied with the position of the DPP (Department of Public Prosecution) on January 4, that exonerated your son?” The lawyer asked.

He replied in the affirmative.

“Where is your son? Olumide Akinnimi, the Inyang’s family lawyer, asked.

“He is at home,” Mr Inyang answered.

“You mentioned some medical conditions, are you a doctor?” The lawyer asked.

No, he replied.

Do you have any medical papers to support your claim?”

No, he said.

According to a statement you deposed to the court, you explained that your son had “paroxysm…and suffered shaking since he returned from the police. How did you come about that assertion in paragraph 17 in your statement on oath? Mr George asked.

“When I discussed it with my lawyer then we came about it,” he replied.

“You will agree with me it’s not that your son has no reason not to appear before this inquest?” Mr George asked.

“I agree,” he said.

Mr Akinnimi, however, objected to his colleague’s line of questioning, insisting that the word paroxysm “is not a medical term.” But the court insisted that there isn’t any medical evidence to support the claim.

Earlier in the proceedings, the coroner had asked Mr Akinnimi the relevance of the witness’ testimony to the court and why the schoolboy was not present to give his testimony.

But the lawyer said that “the father is testifying because his son is still experiencing trauma. He hasn’t been able to sleep.”

However, the coroner insisted Mr Inyang’s testimony wasn’t relevant to the ongoing inquest.

“I will prefer the student himself and if you do not provide him, I will have to summon him,” the coroner said.

He added that the allegation is that the deceased was bullied, beaten and given a chemical substance to drink and the father isn’t directly involved in the matter because he isn’t the nurse, doctor or IPO, hence his testimony isn’t relevant to the inquest.

But Mr Akinnimi maintained that his witness is a competent person, and his testimony is important because he is an alibi.

However, the coroner said that he can’t speak to the facts and circumstances of the death.

A further hearing is on March 14.