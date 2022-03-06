The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has ordered the arrest of all persons involved in sharing some kegs containing petrol as souvenirs at a party.

Mr Alabi described the act as regrettable and reprehensible.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, in a statement on Saturday, said that the perpetrators would be apprehended.

He said that the attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a video of a celebrator giving out petrol as souvenirs in her party.

‘It’s regrettable that in spite of a series of warnings and sensitisations carried out by the Police and other relevant government agencies, some individuals could be handling such combustible substance in a public place in total disregard to safety of lives and properties.

“Still concerned about the safety and protection of lives and properties of citizens, the Lagos State Police Command once again appeals to citizens to avoid this kind of condemnable act in the name of generosity.”

Mr Ajisebutu said that the centre where the distribution of the souvenirs took place has been located and subsequently sealed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the kegs of petrol were seen handed to guests at the installation of Pearl Chidinma Ogbolu as the Erelu Okin of Orile Kemta at the Havillah Event Place, Oniru, in Lagos.

(NAN)