The Ondo State Government has expressed its readiness to return both missionary primary and secondary schools to their original owners.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu said this on Thursday while receiving the new Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Anselm Ologunwa in his office at Alagbaka, Akure.

Mr Akeredolu said that so far, only the Catholic Church has signified interest to take over their schools in the state.

“We have promised that we will return schools to the missionaries and we are keeping to our promise. It is only the Catholic Church that has shown interest.

“Our position is that if you are not interested in taking ownership of your school, don’t discourage others.

“The Catholic Church has requested for two secondary and two primary schools. If you can run your school, come and take it.

“I know about Aquinas College. The progress made there is as a result of the efforts of the old boys association and the Catholic.

“Any of the missionaries that are ready to run their schools should come. Most of us are products of missionary schools,” he said.

The governor noted that the most important thing to his administration is spiritual guidance and prayers.

The immediate past Chairman of CAN, John Oladapo, thanked Mr Akeredolu for his support and love to the association.

“It is my joy to be here today to thank God for your life and the support that I received as CAN chairman, Ondo state.

“You are indeed a father. We appreciate the love and the support that we have enjoyed,” Oladapo said.

In his response, Mr Ologunwa, a reverend father, assured the governor of the support and cooperation of CAN in the state.

“We will continue to the governor in his efforts to make the state beautiful and habitable for all through prayers.

“We are here to encourage and pray for you and to entrust you and your team of executives to God Almighty that God may guide your affairs to the greater glory of His Holy name and for the good of humanity.

“We urge you to be spiritually fortified in Christ, find strength and grace through prayer for good stewardship from God whom it has pleased to choose you to serve as Governor of our dear State.

“Your election as the Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum is a wonderful testimony to your political progress and an opportunity for you to contribute to tackling all worrisome issues.

“These include poverty, violence, illiteracy, youth idleness and their Involvement in crime and violence factors which have greatly retarded our progress especially in Nigeria.”he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that in November 2021, Mr Akeredolu expressed the readiness of the state to return both primary and secondary missionary schools to their original owners.

Part of the conditions to be met by the interested missionaries is an assurance that the released institutions will not discriminate against any admission seekers.

He, however, directed the religious organisations interested in taking over their schools to approach the state Ministry Justice for necessary briefs.

(NAN)