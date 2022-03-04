A mild drama ensued at the Osun State High Court in Osogbo Thursday during the araignment of the suspects involved in the alleged murder of Timothy Adegoke, a Masters student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.

The family of the deceased, who had earlier protested the police decision to try the suspects in Abuja, rained curses at police officers accusing them of attempting to compromise the case.

After initially filing the charges before an FCT High Court in Abuja, last month, the police withdrew the charges and refiled them before the Osun State High Court in Osogbo.

After the arraignment of the suspects on Thursday, the police prevented journalists from filming the accused by rushing them into a waiting police van, parked close to the court room

This angered both the family of the deceased and on-lookers in the court premises who angrily rained curses on the police.

Background

Mr Adegoke was reportedly killed after lodging at the Hilton Hotels and Resorts, Ile Ife, in November last year.

The police arrested Ramon Adedoyin, the hotel owner, and six other members of his staff and transfered them to Abuja for prosecution.

But the deceased’s family lawyer, however, insisted that that the case be transfered to Osun State, where the crime was committed.

Court proceedings

Arraigned before the court on Thursday were Mr Adedoyin, Adedeji Adesola, Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwale Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem, and Adebayo Kunle.

The suspects were charged with an 11 count bordering on murder, indecent interference with a dead body, administration of extrajudicial oath, and alteration to conceal evidence

They all pleaded not guilty.

Represented by Kunle Adegoke, SAN, and K. Eleja, SAN, the defendants’ application for bail was unsuccessful because the seventh accused person was added to the case less than 24 hours to the court hearing.

In her ruling, Justice Adepele Ojo adjourned the case till March 4 for the defence to file and move formal bail application for the seventh defendant.

The defendants were remanded in the Ilesha Correctional Facility in the state.