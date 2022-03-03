The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has assured the government of Qatar that investors and investment from the country are safe in Lagos State.

Mr Obasa gave the assurance in a statement issued in Lagos on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that he is quoted as giving the assurance during the Qatar-Nigeria Business Matchmaking Event, attended by government officials of both countries on Wednesday.

The event, held in Lagos, also had businessmen and prospective investors in attendance.

Mr Obasa said the state was one that guaranteed the safety of investors and their businesses, since the government took seriously the protection of lives and property.

The speaker, represented by Adewale Temitope, Chairman, House Committee on Transportation, said the growth and advancement of Lagos in various areas of the economy were the result of true leadership.

He said that for investors in Lagos, it had always been a symbiotic relationship since the State had the needed human capital and the market while they had the resources.

Mr Obasa said: “Investing in the state will bring symbiotic relationship between Qatar and Nigeria.

“I want to urge prospective investors to also consider the transportation and health sectors of the state in view of government’s successful effort to create an enabling environment.”

The speaker noted that the meeting was aimed at deepening trade between the two countries in manufacturing, construction, oil and gas, technology and other related areas.

Speaking at the event, Ali Ghanem Al-Hajri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Nigeria, said the meeting would strengthen bilateral relations between Nigeria and his country.

“We believe this meeting will further deepen bilateral relations that will build an economic bridge between the two markets.

“Nigeria is the biggest market in West Africa, and there are lots of potentials and opportunities to deal with the Qatari market.

“I can see a huge economic bridge between the two countries,” he said.

Mr Al-Hajri said Qatar Development Bank (QDB), which organised the business matchmaking event, used the opportunity to engage with Nigerian businesses on strengthening investment ties across diverse sectors.

(NAN)