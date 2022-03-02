A married man, Kazeem Oladimeji, reportedly drank the popular insecticide known as Sniper and died inside his car after allegedly killing his female lover.

The two bodies were found inside his car by a roadside close to his residence at the Muren area of Ibafo in Ogun State.

Witnesses said the man visited his lover three days ago at an apartment he rented for her in the Bariga area of Lagos.

The couple reportedly engaged in a fierce argument after which Mr Oladimeji hit the lady on the head with a stick and she passed out.

Mr Oladimeji reportedly rushed her into his vehicle, drove to his private residence at Ibafo where he dropped a suicide note for his wife. He then drank the insecticide and went back into his car

The car, with the plate number LSD 992 HH, had a helmet on the dashboard suggesting that the owner might be an engineer or a contractor. There was also a Redeemed Christian Church of God sticker pasted at the back.

The duo’s decomposing bodies were discovered two days after they died.

A video of passersby shouting and peeping through the vehicle’s glass windows was shared on social media.

Contacted, the Ogun state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident adding that it was a case of murder and suicide and not sex romp as widely speculated.

“I have also seen the video where people were speculating that the two of them died after a sex romp.

“That is not the case, in fact, the case was reported in a police station at Bariga because the girl’s neighbour saw the man while (he was) rushing the lady into his car.

“Their body had been deposited at a mortuary. That was a clear case of murder and suicide.”