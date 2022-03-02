Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) has commenced full waterways operations from Badore terminal, Ajah through Addax jetty, Victoria Island to Five Cowries terminal, Falomo, Ikoyi.

The Managing Director of LAGFERRY, Abdoulbaq Balogun, announced this during a scheduled inspection of operations at Badore terminal, on Wednesday.

Mr Balogun said that the terminal had been equipped with enough car space, while passengers could now board boats between 6:45 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Badore-Victoria Island-Falomo, Ikoyi route.

According to him, commuting through waterways is the immediate solution to the usual traffic on the Ajah-Lekki axis.

The managing director, therefore, urged road users to make use of water transportation as a means of decongesting traffic road traffic.

He stated that the boats deployed to the route were of world-class standard, safe, comfortable, fast, reliable, and eco-friendly, with passengers insured on all trips.

“We need to embrace the waterways as a viable alternative to road transport and means of decongesting road traffic.

“This administration is investing massively in water transportation by procuring world-class standard boats as well as constructing and rehabilitating terminals/jetties.

“Every passenger boarding our boats receives an instant message informing him/her that he/she is insured on each trip. All these are meant to ensure passengers’ safety and confidence,” Balogun said.

A passenger, Laolu Alimi, speaking on his experience from Badore to Five Cowries terminal, said that he had a ‘smooth and fantastic’ ride, with a professional crew.

Mr Alimi promised to recommend LAGFERRY to everyone in his Badore neighbourhood, particularly with the current experiences on the road.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the usual traffic gridlock on the Badore-Ajah-Lekki-Victoria Island axis has worsened in the last couple of days due to long queues at filling stations on the road.

NAN also reports that most commuters have had to spend upward of four hours in traffic for a journey from Badore to Victoria Island, which will take about 20 minutes by boat. (NAN)