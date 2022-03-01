Adebisi Layiwola, the principal of Dowen College, Lagos, has denied that the school Board of Directors tendered their resignation.

The management of the school had announced the administrative reorganisation of several of its principal officers, including the stepping down of Olumide Phillips, the school’s founder, in a statement by Tomi Borisade on behalf of the board in January.

The principal, who had been with the school in the capacity for four years, told the coroner in the ongoing inquest to unravel the cause of the death of Sylvester Oromoni on Tuesday in Ikeja that she wasn’t aware that the board had resigned but she won’t be surprised.

“Based on the mismanagement of the affairs of the school, the members of the board have all resigned?” Mr Femi Falana, Oromoni’s lawyer asked.

No, she replied.

“Has the board been dissolved?” He asked.

She replied, “no.”

“Won’t you be surprised to learn that members of the board have announced that they are no longer members of the board?”

“No, I won’t be surprised,” she replied.

Mr Falana tendered documents (news article, a website printout) to confirm that the board at the college had resigned and it was admitted as evidence.

Leg injury

Mrs Layiwola said she was told that the deceased had sustained an injury in his leg while playing football.

“In January, you gave a statement that he had pain in the hip, who told you?” Mr Falana asked.

“The medical doctor,” she replied.

She also clarified that sometimes ” I refer to every pain downwards as the legs.”

“Will I be correct that you were not aware of the situation of the deceased until when Ahmed (Ayomo) told you on November 28? The lawyer asked.

She replied in the affirmative.

However, the school lawyer, Anthony Kpokpo, argued that “the witness in her deposed statement never said she sees her student on a daily basis.”

Mrs Layiwola said she called the deceased’s mother “to greet her and ask about her boy and why he hasn’t returned to school. She told me that the boy is having some pains.”

Bullying

“I was told that the deceased was asked by another student whether he had seen nudity,” the principal said responding to the allegations that the late student was forced to describe his sister’s private parts.

“I was not told he was forced. I was told that it was a case of asking the boy if he had seen nudity. I was not told whether the information was given willingly but I was not told he was bullied.”

She said the incident was brought to her attention some months ago after the death of the deceased.

“Are you aware that some students have withdrawn their children from the school due to bullying?” Mr Falana asked.

“I can’t recollect,” she replied.

Advertisements



“At Maroko police station, are you aware that a parent went to Maroko station and (reported that) her son was also bullied? He didn’t return (to the school) after Sylvester’s case.”

The principal said that the bully was expelled after the death of the deceased.

“In your school, do you have PTA?” Mr Falana asked.

“No, we have a parents’ forum,” she replied.

“Has the forum ever discussed allegations of bullying in the association? The lawyer asked.

“I cannot remember, no,” she replied.

Do you have a CCTV camera in your school?

“We have now,” she replied.

“(Was it) after the death of the deceased?

She replied in the affirmative.

Mrs Layiwola said before the police got involved in the death of Sylvester, the school had set up a panel to investigate the allegations.

Mr Falana asked if she asked the students who allegedly bullied the deceased about being a cult member.

“Did you challenge them?” He asked.

“No,” she said.

“Did you ask them whether he was beaten him?

I did, she responded.

“Did you ask them if they gave him substance to ingest? The lawyer asked.

“I didn’t ask them,” she replied.

“Would you be surprised that a

a blackish substance was found in Sylvester?

“I’m not surprised,” she replied.

Further hearing has been fixed for March 7 and 8.