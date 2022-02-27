Tragedy struck at the Obalende-Oworonshoki axis of Lagos on Saturday when a vehicle suffered a brake failure and killed two persons.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday by Olusegun Ogungbemide, the commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), one male and a female lost their lives in the auto crash that occurred at the Carwash section of the road.

The incident involved 26 persons: 19 persons were injured and five vehicles were involved – Toyota (RAV4), Honda, MAZDA BUS, Mercedes-Benz Truck, DAF Trailer.

Mr Ogungbemide said the injured victims were taken to Bariga General Hospital, while the five vehicles were towed off the road to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Office in Ojota.

The vehicle that had the brake failure was not stated but when this newspaper reached the commander, he said a trailer was said to have caused the incident. He said “investigation is still ongoing” to verify the claim.

According to a witness identified as Yemi, who spoke with this newspaper, the accident was caused by a trailer.

“The incident was very terrible, I was driving down the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on that route, coming from Anthony heading home,” he said.

“I learnt he was in the highest speed and he crushed about four cars, a Lexus, Honda, Accord and about two other cars.

“Then another small truck had an accident and hit some people.”