The Babalola family has announced the passing of their matriarch, Mopelade Babalola.

Mrs Babalola was the mother of a former minister of state for finance, Remi Babalola.

The family in a statement on Thursday said the deceased lived a “remarkable and purposeful life.”

“The entire Babablola family is mourning the loss of our beloved Matriarch, Alhaja Mopelade Aduke Bilikis Akintola Babalola, affectionately known to many as “Iya Ghana,” the statement reads.

“Born around the years 1925 to 1927. She lived and spread hard work, entrepreneurship, kindness, family values, good character, service and humanity.

We thank Almighty Allah SWT for her long, remarkable and purposeful life.”

Mr Babalola was a Minister of State for Finance from July 26, 2007, to September 16, 2010.

A former chairman of First Bank Nigeria Holdings Plc appointed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, he resigned his position in 2021 due to “the rot, stench and corruption in the system.”