Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has said the zoning of the presidency to the South by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) poses no threat to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Mr Mohammed, a PDP governor, spoke Wednesday after a meeting with former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Mr Obasanjo was president on the platform of the PDP between 1999 and 2007, before his dramatic resignation from the party ahead of the 2015 general elections.

The governor made this disclosure, even as he described former Mr Obasanjo as a man with a lot of wisdom and an elder statesman par excellence.

Mr Mohammed said the PDP would continue to strategise to rescue Nigeria from its challenging situation.

He said the APC zoning their presidential ticket to the south “is not a threat to the PDP because each party is trying to strategise, to plan and organise”.

“If they zone to the South, it is open to us to see how it is going to give us more electoral victory or if we put it to the North it will give us more electoral victory,” said Mr Mohammed, who is a presidential aspirant on the PDP platform.

“This is the kind of things we are doing; the leg works, the permutations and so and so forth. So that, at least, whatever we are going to do, is give us and provide for Nigerians to choose between the best alternatives.”

He said his visit to Mr Obasanjo was to tap from his wisdom as 2023 approaches.

“We know that Baba is non-partisan, we know he’s an elder statesman per excellence,” the governor said.

“But we are rebuilding our party to remove rancour, division and what-have-you. So, we still need him, because his words of wisdom are always very useful.

“So, I have come to sound his opinion on some the things going in the party, to close ranks and make sure that we provide Nigerians with the opportunity to rescue the country, from the present division going around which we have found ourselves.”

On his chances of getting the party’s presidential ticket to contest the 2023 election, Mr Mohammed expressed optimism.

He said, “to me, presidency is a consensus…statesmanship, it’s responsibilities. Of course, every Nigerian should try to contribute his or her quota to the growth and development of the nation.

“Nigeria is too large and too important to be ignored. Some of us have benefited so much. It is not about me and my expression, but about the country.”