A magistrate court in the Ajegunle area of Lagos has remanded a school teacher that physically assaulted a two-year-old girl.

The teacher, Joy Odili, was arraigned before the magistrate, Sikiru Adagun, on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Agency of the Lagos government on Wednesday shared on their Twitter handle, the teacher was arrested for allegedly physically assaulting a 2-year and 3-months old baby at school.

Faustina Ohamadike had told PREMIUM TIMES that the teacher whom she identified as ‘Aunty Joy’ flogged her toddler at the Unic Vilos Montessori, a private school in the Maza-Maza area of Lagos on February 7.

“Following the investigation conducted by the joint team comprising the Office of Education Quality Assurance, Department of School Social Work of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development and Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, it was disclosed that after the act, the teacher failed to express remorse, rather she boastfully stated that she would continue to physically assault the child,” the statement reads.

“During the interview, the teacher revealed that she had beaten the toddler because the child was distracting the class.

“As a result of the physical abuse, the toddler was referred to Amuwo Odofin General Hospital on Saturday 12th of February, 2022 and the case was reported at the Family Support Unit of Festac Police Station on Monday, 14th of February, 2022.”

When this newspaper contacted the school proprietress, Stella Omowela for a reaction, she said that “it is a family matter and we have resolved it in the family.”

She asked this reporter “not to worry” and insisted that the matter has been “settled.”

However, Faustina Ohamadike, the mother of the toddler confirmed the arrest.

“I’m not related to them, I’m from Anambra State, they are from Benin, we are not related. I’m not a family to them, we are just neighbours,” said Mrs Ohamadike.

“The case now is between them and the government.”