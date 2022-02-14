A former governor of Osun State and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has expressed his support for a former Secretary to the State Government, Moshood Adeoti.

Mr Aregbesola spoke while mobilising his supporters at Ijebu-Jesa on Monday ahead of the party primaries.

He added that the present administration in the state has deviated from the progressive rules of the All Progressives Congress, (APC).

Mr Aregbesola said the party has been returned to the hands of the true progressives who will ensure that Mr Adeoti wins in the forthcoming July 16 governorship election in the state.

He also said the Rasaq Salinsile-led party executive is the authentic APC in Osun.

“Let me tell you that God is with us. I urge all of our supporters to come all out and back us. Do not have any fears. We are the authentic APC in Osun,” he said.

“If in Lagos, the governor did not do well and the party decided not to return him for a second term, why can’t it be so in Osun? They know what they have done to us is bad and they want to continue the impunity. We will not accept it.”

Mr Aregbesola fell out with his ally and successor, Governor Gboyega Oyetola months after the latter was sworn into office.

As a result, the APC in the state has split into two factions, with both groups frequently involved in bloody clashes.

“Anyone who was with us when we started the journey to reclaim Osun for the progressives in 2004 would know we fought very hard for this victory we have today,” Mr Aregbesola continued.

“We went through several challenges then but through thick and thin, we were able to succeed. This time around, we will succeed.

“We are ready to allow a free flow of democratic process to interplay here. We are not those who play God. We are resolute about reclaiming our party from those who think they can continue to abuse our legacies or even want us to be second fiddles in the party we worked and laboured for. This is our pride and we will sustain it.

“Do not be disturbed by their threats. Come out en-masse and vote for our aspirant. In Sha Allah, Adeoti is the next governor of Osun. We should all support him.”

In his response, Mr Adeoti expressed gratitude to the party faithful, promising that he will not disappoint both the party nor leaders of the party if he emerged winner.

Present at the event are the factional Chairman of the party in the State, Mr Salinsile; former Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Najeem Salaam; Chairman of The Osun Progressives (TOP), Lowo Adebiyi; factional Ward, Local Government and State executive members who emerged at the parallel congress congress of the party.