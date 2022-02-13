A non-governmental organization, Glow Up, on Saturday launched ‘Aburo mi,’ a mentorship initiative to bridge the skill gap between industry leaders and orphans.

The event was held in Lagos and was in partnership with Divine Heritage Orphanage Centre located in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

At least ten girls were selected from the orphanage to participate in the programme and connect with their appropriate mentors.

GLOW UP, set up in 2018, stands for Girls Ladies Orphans Women, United (for) Progress. Through this initiative, the team aims to forge partnerships that will help meet the broader objective of empowering girls, especially in orphanage homes.

While speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, the UK-based founder, Kemi Adetu, said the NGO has impacted almost 1,000 lives in Lagos and Johannesburg, South Africa.

“This was birthed from several programmes that we did at large and I just thought to myself that these girls come, they learn so much but there is no support but there is no continuity in what they are doing,” she said.

“I’m a product of multiple mentorships and they made me the woman that I am today.

She said the programmes would focus on career, academics, personal development and entrepreneurship.

“I’m hoping that the mentees of today will become the mentors of tomorrow.

“Aburo mi is a one-on-one mentoring programme. It is literally hand-holding, that’s why I called it the ‘Aburo mi’ programme like my little sister, I’m taking your hand and helping you in this journey to success,” she said.

She said she chose to focus on females because they are being stereotyped compared to the boy child and “I noticed in a programme we did, the boys were more confident than the girls.”

“Even though there is stunted growth as orphans, it is emphasised as women.”

READ ALSO:

She said there is a tablet donation for the children and the orphanage home has been provided with internet specifically for the programme to connect with their mentors monthly.

However, Ebuoluwatoyin Idowu, a partner of the initiative, said she has been running her orphanage home since 2013.

She said the group has been in touch with the orphans, adding that their major challenge has been accessing funds.

Bola Gidado, one of the mentors, said she decided to join the initiative to be a positive influence in the lives of the young generation.