Two factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) clashed on Friday in the Agbado area of Alimosho Local Government Area in Lagos over ticket collection at the parks.

According to The Punch newspaper, the conflict led to pandemonium as road users and passersby scampered for safety as the warring factions violently engaged each other.

Witnesses said gunshots were heard in the area.

Adekunle Ajisebutu, the police spokesperson in Lagos, said in a statement that the “confrontation/crisis” occurred at Kola Bus stop in the area.

Mr Ajisebutu said that the “police patrol teams from Alakuko, Agbado, Ijaiye- Ojokoro and reinforcements from the headquarters have been deployed to the area on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi.”

“The place is calm. No threat to lives and property currently as the police are still maintaining their presence in the area.

In January, a violent clash between members of the transport union left two persons dead and grounded commercial activities in the ever-busy Lagos Island.

The clash led to the state government suspending the activities of the union in that area.