The Imo Traditional Council of Egbaland on Friday said the assassinated traditional ruler of Agodo community in Ogun State, Ayinde Odetola, “remained the authentic head of his people until his death.”

The council, made this declaration while presenting documents which include a letter of notification dated July 12, 2016; certificate of chieftaincy title signed by the Alake of Egbaland, Adedotun Gbadebo, and an appointment letter issued by the Ogun State Government dated April 17, 2018.

The declaration comes amidst claims by the Owu Chiefs of Egbaland that Mr Odetola had no legitimate claim to the throne of Agodo community.

Mr Odetola was gruesomely killed last week, and his corpse burnt to ashes by his assailants.

In the wake of his death, the Owu Kingdom questioned Mr Odetola’s legitimacy as king, saying his involvement in land disputes had caused bad blood between him and the community.

Official documents, copies of which the reporter was given, have, however, shown that Mr Odetola was legitimately installed as a traditional ruler by the Ogun State government.

From Baale to traditional ruler

For instance, the Imo Traditional Council in a notification letter sent to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs which was received on July 13, 2016, informed that the deceased has been appointed by the council to head the community.

The council in the letter signed by Dauda Amodu explained that Mr Odetola was appointed the village head (Baale) in 2016, before his subsequent promotion by the Ogun State Government as the coronet Oba in 2018.

“The above named traditional council of chiefs hereby notify the appointment of our Baale, Chief Odetola Olajide Ayinde of Agodo village, Yobo/Asa ward, Ewekoro local government, Itori. Thanks for your cordial assistance for our community,” the letter read.

The council of chiefs also presented the approval letter for the ‘upgrade’ of Mr Odetola’s status, signed by Dolapo Adewunmi, Director of Chieftaincy Affairs, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, which said the monarch was advised to liaise with the Egba Traditional Council

“I have the greatest pleasure to inform Kabiyesi that in accordance with the Sub-Sections (1) and (2) of section 25 of the Chiefs Law, Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2006, the Government of Ogun State of Nigeria has approved your appointment as the first Kabiyesi Alayeluwa Olu of Agodo in Ewekoro Local Government Area with effect from 11th April, 2018,” the letter read.

“I am to convey to Kabiyesi, on behalf of the State Government, hearty congratulations on this appointment and to wish Kabiyesi good health, long life and many years of peaceful and prosperous reign’, the letter added.

“Kabiyesi is advised to liaise with the Egba Traditional Council for further briefing. It is important to note that the remuneration attached to your stool will be settled by the Egba Traditional Council after it has been properly integrated into their budget. Once again, accept my hearty congratulations.”

Leadership tussle?

Another document made available by the council showed that the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Mr Gbadebo, approved the appointment of the late traditional ruler, ostensibly to counter a move by a group in the community to install a parallel community head.

Mr Gbadebo subsequently wrote to the police, after he was informed by Mr Odetola about an attempt by the factional another group to appoint a different village head.

“Please find attached herewith a protest letter from Chief Odetola Olajide Ayinde who was installed by me as the Baale of Agodo village in Ewekoro Local Government of Ogun State. A copy of his Baaleship certificate number OK.IV/00832 dated 2nd October 2015 is attached herewith please,” Mr Gbadebo wrote in his petition to the police.

“Chief Odetola has reported that another Baale is to be installed on Saturday, 21st January 2017, in the same village by Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu, Olowu of Owu. I have tried to reach the Olowu to find out the situation, but I have not succeeded.

“Meanwhile, I will endeavour to get the Olowu to cancel any installation of a parallel Baale, if it is true the planning to install one. In the meantime, please do everything possible to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in that small community. Thank you for your usual cooperation.”