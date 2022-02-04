The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned the main opposition party in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to desist from offering its governorship ticket to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The ruling party in a statement Friday described as laughable the PDP’s attempt at offering its “worthless electoral tickets every passerby.

The statement added that the platform that initially elected Governor Sanwo-Olu, having acknowledged his performance across various sectors in his first term, is still available to recontest for another term.

“His deft handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the successful execution of the all-encompassing THEMES agenda has endeared him to Lagosians as a compassionate, committed, and the right leader for a time like this,” the APC said in the statement by its spokesperson, Seye Oladejo.

“He has, without doubt, redirected our state to the path of progress and restored our pride of place as the leading light in the federation.

“As the ruling party, we want to admonish the state governor to remain focused and undistracted from the onerous task of finishing strongly and fulfilling his part of the social contract with the good people of Lagos State.”

The APC’s statement came in response to a comment by the immediate past spokesperson of the PDP in Lagos, Gani Taofik, that the party is ready to receive Mr Sanwo-Olu if he decides to defect from the APC.

The Lagos APC warned the PDP to desist from its “age-long tactics of perennial attempts to destabilise the ruling party by the deliberate promotion of falsehood, blackmail, and arms-twisting strategies for political advantage.”

“While we sympathise with Lagos State PDP over its several years of political misfortunes and misadventures, good wisdom dictates that it put its house in order to have a semblance of relevance.

“It’s pitiable that PDP could only think of fishing in the pool of capable talents in the APC while looking for people to offer its worthless electoral tickets.

“This underscores the lack of attraction in the PDP and an admittance of its usual waterloo in the forthcoming elections.

“Governor Babajide SANWO-OLU hereby unequivocally rejects this Greek gift and hereby states that APC remains his party of choice in making his next political move, which will be made known in due course to all Lagosians.”

‘Personal opinion’

When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Taofik said his comment about the governor was his personal opinion and not his party’s position.

“I spoke as a chieftain of the party and not the spokesperson, I no longer hold that position,” he said.

“Anybody is free to apply for any party’s ticket and I know they will still mess him (Sanwo-Olu) up as they did Ambode.”