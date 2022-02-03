Some loyalists of the All Progressives Congress and residents around the campaign office of the former Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola, at Coca Cola Area of Osogbo, ran for their lives after gunmen invaded the building and started shooting.

The former governor’s campaign office, known as Oranmiyan House, currently serves as the meeting point for a faction of the party loyal to Mr Aregbesola, who also serves as the minister for interior.

The gunmen reportedly arrived at the building a few minutes before 6:00 p.m. and started shooting at the building repeatedly.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the gunmen shot at a transformer located within the compound of the building while a canopy erected in front of the secretariat was partly burnt.

The leader of the Aregbesola faction in the state, Lowo Adebiyi, confirmed the attack.

“Yes we were attacked today and the commissioner of police has also been there today, we don’t know where they came from yet and there was no provocation of any type between anybody,” said Mr Adebiyi.

“A guy has been arrested and to my knowledge he was yet to say anything but we will soon know who sent them and where they had come from.”

Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson in Osun, did not respond to phone calls and a text message.