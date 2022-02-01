The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has presented a certificate of return to Bisi Kolawole, the winner of the party’s just concluded governorship primary election in Ekiti State.

Mr Kolawole, the preferred candidate of immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, garnered 671 votes to defeat 16 other aspirants cleared to participate in the party’s primary election held last Wednesday in Ekiti State.

His closest contender, a former governor of the state, Olusegun Oni, has rejected the process, as his campaign team cited disenfranchisement of delegates and electoral malpractice.

Amidst this controversy, the PDP leadership at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, on Tuesday, officially gave its mandate to Mr Kolawole to fly its flag in the forthcoming June 18 governorship race.

“I see Kolawole as an experienced politician who has worked very hard for the party at different levels – both in the party executive and the state executives. So we think he will hit the ground running because he’s going to be the next governor of Ekiti state,” the Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, said before presenting the certificate to the governorship candidate.

In his remarks, the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who represented the PDP Governors Forum, urged Mr Kolawole to make more friends as the main task lies ahead.

He expressed optimism on the party’s chances ahead of the poll.

“We believe that PDP ought to and will win the June 2022 election. That obviously requires hard work. It requires the support of all, particularly the Governors’ Forum. I want to assure you of our support in that election,” Mr Okowa said.

His wishes were further reiterated by a member of the party’s Board of Trustees, Jerry Gana, who represented the board.

Mr Kolawole, who spoke before the party executives moved to attend to stakeholders from Osun State, said he is on a mission to deliver his people from economic and social insecurity of the state under the APC-led government.

He argued that the state was “progressing terrifically” under the past PDP administration until the incumbent’s reelection bid.

Of the other 16 aspirants that participated in the governorship primary with Mr Kolawole, only Kayode Adaramodu was at the secretariat to witness the presentation of the certificate of return to the winner.

Mr Fayose was also not present at the ceremony.