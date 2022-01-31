The Retail Supermarket Nigeria Limited (RSNL), owner of Shoprite, has announced that it would cease operations at the Maryland Mall in Ikeja from January 31.

The company’s Chairperson, Tayo Amusan, said in a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES that it was a “difficult, but necessary decision to discontinue business operations from Maryland, for now.”

“We thank the surrounding community for years of patronage and loyalty. Our commitment to Lagos state is unwavering and we look forward to providing area shoppers with enhanced shopping experiences in the future,” he said.

Shoprite also announced the reopening of its Circle Mall Store in Jakande, more than one year after it was closed down following the looting that erupted after the EndSARS protests in October 2020.

In 2020, many Nigerians mostly the youths took to the streets to call for the eradication of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The protest was, however, hijacked by some hoodlums who saw an opportunity to vandalised many public and private properties and looted businesses.

Mr Amusan said the reopening serves as an opportunity to show customers that the dogged Nigerian spirit runs deep, even as the team works to optimize its operations for continued productivity.

“We’re excited to be reopening after a long hiatus. We have had tremendous support and we are looking forward to once again opening our doors to our customers in the Jakande, Lekki area and its environs”, Mr Amusan said.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to support the growth of the Nigerian economy even as we explore opportunities to expand our network of outlets thereby providing employment opportunities for Nigerians.

“We are also exploring opportunities to partner with more local farmers and small business owners to optimize agribusiness across Nigeria to considerably increase agricultural yield in the country”, Mr Amusan said.

According to the statement, there are plans to “open new stores in Kaduna, Port Harcourt, Benin, and Jos as part of its expansion plans increasing the company’s presence to almost 30 stores in the country.”

Mr Amusan said with the new store openings, Shoprite will expand its operations on its existing store locations across 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory thereby “creating employment opportunities, partnering with more local businesses and playing a major role in growing the Nigerian economy.”