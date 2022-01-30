The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ondo/Ekiti Area command, on Saturday, said it supervised the exportation of 3,991 containers of cocoa beans in 2021.

The Area Controller, Comptroller Uche Ngozi, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Lagos.

According to her, in line with the federal government’s effort of diversifying the economy through non-oil exports, the command supervised an unprecedented exportation of cocoa beans.

“Statistics from the export unit indicates that a total of 3,991 were exported between January and December, 2021.

“This is a 25.8 per cent increment, when compared to 3,172 containers of cocoa exported in 2020 during the same period,” she said.

Ms Ngozi noted that given the dogged efforts of officials of the command, it also generated N149,217,877 between the month of January and December 2021.

She added that the amount had been remitted to the federation and non-federation accounts of the federal government accordingly.

“The command’s revenue profile showed a remarkable increase of 85 per cent as against the revenue target of N80,428,889.7 allotted to the command.

“The command is determined to surpass the revenue target of 2022 by God’s grace,” she said.

Ms Ngozi added that these novel achievements were due to the doggedness of the command’s officials, including their tireless commitment to their areas of responsibilities (AOR).

She said that the command had a robust cordial working relationship with all the security agencies in Ondo and Ekiti State.

“We extend our profound appreciation to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hamid Ibrahim Ali (rtd) and his management team, for their continuous support and encouragement to the realization of this goal,” she said.

(NAN)