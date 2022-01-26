The Lagos State government has acquired three more trains for the Blue line rail project, the state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said on Wednesday at the flag-off construction of the Opebi-Ojota link bridge.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the administration acquired the trains “very quietly” because it believes in actions more than words.

The Blue Line which started in 2010 is a 27.5 kilometres rail project that will run from Okokomaiko to Marina.

The governor had recently completed the acquisition of two trains for its Red Line rail project in Milwaukee, United States.

The Red Link is a 37-kilometre rail project that will link Marina on Lagos Island to Agbado on the mainland.

The Red and Blue line rails are part of the intermodal transportation system of the Sanwo-Olu administration in reducing gridlock and ensuring interconnectivity in different parts of the state.

Earlier this month, Mr Sanwo-Olu reiterated his administration’s commitment to completing the Red Line, as well as the Blue Line, by the fourth quarter of 2022.

The rail projects are being undertaken by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, an agency under the Ministry of Transportation.