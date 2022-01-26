The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has named a five-member committee to oversee the conduct of a special congress in Ekiti State ahead of the July 18 governorship election.

As announced in a statement on Tuesday by its National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, the team will be led by Akwa-Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

Other members are Nigeria’s former Minister of State for Defence, Olusola Obada, the Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu (Secretary), Michael Mku and Ibrahim Khalid.

According to Mr Bature, the committee has been tasked to elect the PDP governorship flag bearer in January 26, 2022 exercise.

“The exercise is scheduled for Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the State Capital, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State,” the party said.

The screening committee, headed by a former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, had in November 2021, cleared all the 17 aspirants to contest for the party’s ticket.

Some of the prominent aspirants include a former governor of the state, Segun Oni, who defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC), a former deputy governor, Kolapo Olusola, serving Senator, Biodun Olujimi, and the immediate past state chairperson of the party, Bisi Kolawole.

Others are Kayode Adaramodu, Wale Aribisala; Ajijola Oladimeji, Deji Ogunsakin, Yinka Akerele, Deborah Alo, Olumide Olubunmi, Cecillia Ebiesuwa, Modupe Asaolu, and Adekemi Adewunmi.