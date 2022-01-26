The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has named a five-member committee to oversee the conduct of a special congress in Ekiti State ahead of the July 18 governorship election.
As announced in a statement on Tuesday by its National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, the team will be led by Akwa-Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.
Other members are Nigeria’s former Minister of State for Defence, Olusola Obada, the Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu (Secretary), Michael Mku and Ibrahim Khalid.
According to Mr Bature, the committee has been tasked to elect the PDP governorship flag bearer in January 26, 2022 exercise.
“The exercise is scheduled for Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the State Capital, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State,” the party said.
READ ALSO: I spent N140 million in 2003 election on party agents, not vote-buying – Osoba
The screening committee, headed by a former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, had in November 2021, cleared all the 17 aspirants to contest for the party’s ticket.
Some of the prominent aspirants include a former governor of the state, Segun Oni, who defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC), a former deputy governor, Kolapo Olusola, serving Senator, Biodun Olujimi, and the immediate past state chairperson of the party, Bisi Kolawole.
Others are Kayode Adaramodu, Wale Aribisala; Ajijola Oladimeji, Deji Ogunsakin, Yinka Akerele, Deborah Alo, Olumide Olubunmi, Cecillia Ebiesuwa, Modupe Asaolu, and Adekemi Adewunmi.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION