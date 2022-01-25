The Lagos State Government has suspended the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the Idumota area of Lagos Island following the violent clash between members of the union in the area.

The ever-busy Lagos Island market became a ghost town last Thursday as the crisis crippled business activities especially at the Idumota, Kosoko, Tom Jones and Balogun areas of the market.

The Special Adviser to the state governor on transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka, on Tuesday, in a statement signed by ministry’s spokesperson, Bolanle Ogunlola, said the operations of the union workers at the Eyin Eyo, Church street and Idumota bridge area of Lagos Island have been suspended indefinitely.

The decision leading to the suspension was made at a meeting comprising some members of the NURTW, Central Business District (CBD), and the Lagos State Market Women Association (Iya Oloja General Folashade Timubu-Ojo and Iya Oloja of Lagos Island, Risikat Odumosu) held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre.

Henceforth, the Lagos State Parks Monitoring Authority will resume at Eyin Eyo, Mr Fayinka said.

On Tuesday, the police said two people had been arrested in connection with the clash.

Mr Fayinka said the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) will station an Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) on Idumota bridge in collaboration with the police to restore sanity in the area, adding that they would also “flush out the Oju Opake boys lurking along Plaza around Church Street axis.”

“Also suspended are the activities of the transport union at Church Street and John Street particularly Keke Marwa and Mini Buses (Korope), the statement read.

“State Security Operatives are hereby put on Red Alert to ensure Safety and Security of lives and property in Lagos Island and environs.”

Mrs Odumosu, while appreciating the decision reached by the government, said they would not stand back and watch their properties destroyed by criminal elements.